1 min read.Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 04:45 PM ISTLivemint
TCS Q2 results live updates: The Indian IT company will kickstart the earnings season on Monday
India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is set to kickstart the earnings season for the second quarter of the current fiscal on Monday. TCS will announce its results for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY23), on October 10, 2022, after-market trading hours. The IT major is also expected to declare its second interim dividend in the board meet today. TCS shares closed nearly 2% higher at ₹3,121 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q2 results.
10 Oct 2022, 04:45:51 PM IST
Q2 FY23 earnings preview
Jefferies expects TCS' 2QFY23 revenue growth to be robust at 3.5% QoQcc, driven by deal ramp ups and a seasonally strong quarter and estimates Ebit margins to improve, driven by pyramiding, operating leverage and pricing benefit, amidst continued pickup in travel/discretionary expenses and supply side pressures
10 Oct 2022, 04:35:42 PM IST
TCS' margin estimates
BNP Paribas models a 41 bps sequential EBIT margin expansion for TCS to 23.5% as the company looks to offset supply-side challenges through levers like increased utilization, better pricing and lower sub-contracting costs
10 Oct 2022, 04:16:16 PM IST
Things to look out for
Medium-term industry demand trends and impact on demand from macro headwinds; commentary on US and Europe markets; deal wins; deal pipeline; and margin guidance are some of the things to look out for from TCS' Q2 earnings announcement, as per analysts
10 Oct 2022, 04:07:27 PM IST
TCS growth expectations
Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects TCS' growth to remain strong in terms of constant currency, but “reported growth will have some impact from cross-currency movements," it had said in a preview note
10 Oct 2022, 03:53:39 PM IST
TCS Q2 expectations
Analysts believe that TCS will continue its revenue growth momentum while operating margins are likely to improve
10 Oct 2022, 03:40:31 PM IST
TCS shares close higher ahead of Q2 results
Ahead of its Q2 results announcement, shares of TCS closed nearly 2% higher at ₹3,121 apiece on the BSE on Monday
10 Oct 2022, 03:34:13 PM IST
TCS may declare second interim dividend
TCS will also be considering declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholder in its board meet today
TCS had said that the second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 which is the record date fixed for this purpose
10 Oct 2022, 03:33:30 PM IST
TCS Q2 results
TCS will announce its results for the second quarter of FY 2023, ended September 30, on Monday, October 10, 2022, after-market trading hours
