TCS Q2 Results Live Updates: TCS shares close higher ahead of Q2 earnings announcement
- TCS Q2 results live updates: The Indian IT company will kickstart the earnings season on Monday
India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is set to kickstart the earnings season for the second quarter of the current fiscal on Monday. TCS will announce its results for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY23), on October 10, 2022, after-market trading hours. The IT major is also expected to declare its second interim dividend in the board meet today. TCS shares closed nearly 2% higher at ₹3,121 apiece on the BSE ahead of its Q2 results.
Jefferies expects TCS' 2QFY23 revenue growth to be robust at 3.5% QoQcc, driven by deal ramp ups and a seasonally strong quarter and estimates Ebit margins to improve, driven by pyramiding, operating leverage and pricing benefit, amidst continued pickup in travel/discretionary expenses and supply side pressures
BNP Paribas models a 41 bps sequential EBIT margin expansion for TCS to 23.5% as the company looks to offset supply-side challenges through levers like increased utilization, better pricing and lower sub-contracting costs
Medium-term industry demand trends and impact on demand from macro headwinds; commentary on US and Europe markets; deal wins; deal pipeline; and margin guidance are some of the things to look out for from TCS' Q2 earnings announcement, as per analysts
Brokerage Motilal Oswal expects TCS' growth to remain strong in terms of constant currency, but “reported growth will have some impact from cross-currency movements," it had said in a preview note
Analysts believe that TCS will continue its revenue growth momentum while operating margins are likely to improve
Ahead of its Q2 results announcement, shares of TCS closed nearly 2% higher at ₹3,121 apiece on the BSE on Monday
TCS will also be considering declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholder in its board meet today
TCS had said that the second interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 which is the record date fixed for this purpose
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!