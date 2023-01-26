To have a permanent place to run his business in Noida, a tea seller has made a bid of ₹3.25 lakh monthly rent for a seven by seven feet kiosk. The kiosk is on a roadside in Noida Sector 18. But initially, the tea seller, Sonu Kumar Jha, will have to make an advance payment of 14 months' rent to Noida Authority which comes around to ₹45 lakh to get the possession.

According to a report in NDTV, earlier this month, the Noida Authority had auctioned seven kiosks under its "allotment of commercial kiosks". The base price of these kiosk was ₹27,000 per month.

Sonu Kumar Jha rented one of the kiosks which is located near triangle park in Sector 18 market, winning over 20 other contenders. Sonu Jha sells tea with his family members.

Sonu’s father said that his son will have to deposit 14 months’ rent which would be ₹45 lakh. But he has full confidence that his son will earn profit from his business. In the future, Sonu is planning to add more items to his business.

Having a permanent place to run the business was another concern since the Noida Authority removed the unauthorised shops. This kiosk will remain for Sonu Jha to run his business.

