Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Tea seller bids 3.25 lakh monthly rent for a permanent kiosk in Noida

Tea seller bids 3.25 lakh monthly rent for a permanent kiosk in Noida

1 min read . 01:47 AM ISTLivemint
Image used for representation

  • Sonu Kumar Jha will have to make an advance payment of 14 months' rent to Noida Authority which comes around to 45 lakh to get the possession

To have a permanent place to run his business in Noida, a tea seller has made a bid of 3.25 lakh monthly rent for a seven by seven feet kiosk. The kiosk is on a roadside in Noida Sector 18. But initially, the tea seller, Sonu Kumar Jha, will have to make an advance payment of 14 months' rent to Noida Authority which comes around to 45 lakh to get the possession.

To have a permanent place to run his business in Noida, a tea seller has made a bid of 3.25 lakh monthly rent for a seven by seven feet kiosk. The kiosk is on a roadside in Noida Sector 18. But initially, the tea seller, Sonu Kumar Jha, will have to make an advance payment of 14 months' rent to Noida Authority which comes around to 45 lakh to get the possession.

According to a report in NDTV, earlier this month, the Noida Authority had auctioned seven kiosks under its "allotment of commercial kiosks". The base price of these kiosk was 27,000 per month.

According to a report in NDTV, earlier this month, the Noida Authority had auctioned seven kiosks under its "allotment of commercial kiosks". The base price of these kiosk was 27,000 per month.

Sonu Kumar Jha rented one of the kiosks which is located near triangle park in Sector 18 market, winning over 20 other contenders. Sonu Jha sells tea with his family members.

Sonu Kumar Jha rented one of the kiosks which is located near triangle park in Sector 18 market, winning over 20 other contenders. Sonu Jha sells tea with his family members.

Sonu’s father said that his son will have to deposit 14 months’ rent which would be 45 lakh. But he has full confidence that his son will earn profit from his business. In the future, Sonu is planning to add more items to his business.

Sonu’s father said that his son will have to deposit 14 months’ rent which would be 45 lakh. But he has full confidence that his son will earn profit from his business. In the future, Sonu is planning to add more items to his business.

Having a permanent place to run the business was another concern since the Noida Authority removed the unauthorised shops. This kiosk will remain for Sonu Jha to run his business.

Having a permanent place to run the business was another concern since the Noida Authority removed the unauthorised shops. This kiosk will remain for Sonu Jha to run his business.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP