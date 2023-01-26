Tea seller bids 3.25 lakh monthly rent for a permanent kiosk in Noida

To have a permanent place to run his business in Noida, a tea seller has made a bid of ₹3.25 lakh monthly rent for a seven by seven feet kiosk. The kiosk is on a roadside in Noida Sector 18. But initially, the tea seller, Sonu Kumar Jha, will have to make an advance payment of 14 months' rent to Noida Authority which comes around to ₹45 lakh to get the possession.

