The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe West Bengal government officials' role in an alleged teacher recruitment scam.

The apex court has directed the CBI not to take any precipitative steps.

The court was hearing a plea by the West Bengal government against a high court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff. The appointments were made by the School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools.

The court will now hear the matter on May 6.

"We will stay the direction which says the CBI will undertake further investigation against officials in the state government," reported PTI quoting the bench.

In its appeal filed before the top court, the state government had said the high court cancelled the appointments "arbitrarily".

The Calcutta High Court had also ordered the School Service Commission to conduct fresh recruitments.

It further ordered that those who were recruited illegally would have to return their salary within six weeks.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government claimed that the high court, based on oral submissions, had arbitrarily scrapped the appointments and the entire selection process without giving sufficient time to the government to make any necessary arrangements.

The CBI had arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee over the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs following a high court order.

The prime minister said that the teacher recruitment scam snatched the livelihood of around 26,000 families, adding, "The youth who took loans to pay bribes to the TMC leaders are now burdened by this situation too. "

