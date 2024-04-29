West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: Supreme Court stays CBI probe into state govt officials' role
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation not to take any precipitative steps in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. The Calcutta High Court had directed the central agency to probe the government officials' role.
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Calcutta High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe West Bengal government officials' role in an alleged teacher recruitment scam.
