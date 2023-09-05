Teachers' Day 2023: Here's how to make mentor feel special on Dr Radhakrishnan's birthday celebrated as Shikshak Diwas1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Teachers' Day in India, celebrated on September 5. Students can show their gratitude through various activities such as volunteering, creating heartfelt videos, organising cultural programs, and presenting handmade crafts and gifts.
Teachers’ Day or Shikshak Divas is celebrated annually on September 5 in India to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.