Teachers' Day in India, celebrated on September 5. Students can show their gratitude through various activities such as volunteering, creating heartfelt videos, organising cultural programs, and presenting handmade crafts and gifts.

Teachers' Day or Shikshak Divas is celebrated annually on September 5 in India to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's first Vice President and former President, scholar, philosopher, and Bharat Ratna awardee, who was born on this day in 1888.

Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping our lives, providing guidance, and imparting knowledge that goes beyond textbooks. Their dedication and commitment deserve recognition, making Teachers' Day the perfect occasion to show appreciation. Here's a list of activities that students can perform to make their mentor feel special.

Senior students to take charge of classes While classroom antics can be fun, they can also create challenges for teachers. Students can extend a helping hand by volunteering students from your class to assist teachers. Their support will ease their mentor's workload and create a positive learning environment.

Share teacher appreciation with batchmates Gather your classmates to share your fondest memories and the qualities that make your teacher exceptional. A heartfelt video compilation of students expressing their gratitude can be a touching tribute to present in class.

Share a list of reasons for gratitude Teachers not only impart knowledge but also nurture good values. Compile a list of all the positive traits and actions your teacher possesses and has done for the class. Presenting this list will not only bring joy but also motivate your teacher.

Organise cultural programs Students can organise cultural programs and events in schools and colleges for their teachers to appreciate their effort and dedication.

Purchase classroom supplies Some teachers go above and beyond, often using their own funds to enhance the classroom. This Teachers' Day, collaborate with fellow students to set up classroom's boards. Students can also offer to tidy up the classroom cupboard.

Craft an expression of gratitude Handmade crafts and artful presentations are always heartfelt ways to convey your appreciation. Consider creating a picture collage or crafting handwritten messages on colourful paper to show gratitude creatively. Students can also present flowers, sweets, chocolates, and gifts, including handmade cards, to convey their gratitude and affection for their favourite teachers.