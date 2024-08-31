Happy Teachers’ Day: Significance, celebration, and all you need to know

Teachers' Day in India, celebrated on September 5, honours the contributions of educators. Discover the significance and ways this special day is celebrated across the nation.

Published31 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Teacher’s Day 2024: Why do we celebrate, significance, date | All you need to know(file photo)

Teacher's Day 2024: Teachers play an irreplaceable role in our lives by sharing essential knowledge, and guiding us towards the right path. To recognize and celebrate their contributions, Teachers' Day is observed throughout India on September 5 each year.

September 5 also commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India.

Teachers' Day: Why do we celebrate

Teachers' Day coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and revered educationist who commanded great respect from his students.

History has it that when a group of students wished to celebrate his birthday, Dr Radhakrishnan proposed that they mark the occasion as Teachers' Day instead.

During Radhakrishnan's presidency from 1962 to 1967, he preferred a modest acknowledgment and expressed that he would be more pleased if the day were dedicated to honouring teachers.

Since 1962, educational institutions across India have celebrated Teachers' Day on September 5, his birth anniversary, to pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and to all teachers who dedicate themselves to educating and guiding students.

Teachers' Day: Significance

Teachers' Day is a time to honor and express gratitude to educators who play a crucial role in shaping students' futures, and guide them through their wisdom.

Beyond imparting knowledge and values, teachers provide guidance through challenges and build a strong foundation for their students. They inspire and influence many, shaping the future of countless individuals.

Teachers' Day: Celebrations

On Teachers' Day, schools and higher education institutions across India celebrate the day with much enthusiasm to show respect to their educators.

The day marks various events at schools and educational institutions, highlighting the importance of teachers and honour their contributions across various disciplines of education.

Students often express their appreciation through heartfelt notes, handmade cards, or cakes to their teachers.

