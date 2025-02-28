In a world where academic achievements often define success, a Kolkata-based family is challenging the norms by embracing unschooling, a growing movement that rejects traditional education in favour of real-world learning. Unlike homeschooling, which follows a structured curriculum at home, unschooling allows children to learn organically through experiences, curiosity, and hands-on activities.

This unconventional approach recently went viral on Instagram when influencer Shenaz Treasury interviewed the family. The parents explained how they believe that education should not be limited to textbooks and exams but should instead focus on practical, experience-driven learning.

The mother explained. "We believe in learning through practical knowledge and travelling." Their philosophy is that children should learn at their own pace and be guided by their interests rather than being confined to a rigid curriculum.

The family frequently travels, exposing their children to different cultures, nature, and history. Instead of traditional school subjects, they encourage learning through bird walks, art workshops, literature discussions, and other immersive activities. They believe this method helps children develop creativity, independence, and problem-solving skills.

Their children, a brother-sister duo, have fully embraced this unique lifestyle. When asked about their favourite “classes,” the boy enthusiastically responded with cricket, while his sister chose music. Their education is built around their passions, allowing them to grow and explore subjects that truly interest them.

The parents aim to raise their children as future entrepreneurs rather than just degree-holders. They argue that formal education often focuses on rote learning and standardised testing, which can stifle creativity and independent thinking.

While "unschooling" is gaining traction worldwide, it remains a controversial topic. Some users in the comments argue that traditional schooling provides essential socialisation, discipline, and foundational knowledge that unschooling may lack. However, supporters believe it fosters a lifelong love for learning and teaches children valuable life skills that go beyond the classroom.