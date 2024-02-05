Team Cow or Team Soy: The Milk Wars Roiling America

The dairy industry is just asking.

A flood of plant-based milk alternatives—almond, oat, coconut, rice, flax, hemp and soy—has set off an aggressive defense by dairy milk producers, including spoofs to steer consumers away from crops and back to cows. “Wood Milk" is one.

“I saw a tree, and I asked myself, ‘Can I drink this?’ " says actress Aubrey Plaza in the mockumentary-style video. “As it turns out, the answer is yes," she says before taking a stomach-turning sip. The video, which collected 5.7 million views, is among several from the Milk Processor Education Program, an industry-funded group known as MilkPep.

Queen Latifah stars in a pro-dairy video offering support for victims of “milk shaming."

“Milk. Most Americans have tried it at least once," the actress says, holding a goblet and gazing sorrowfully. “But recently, dairy deniers all over America are subjecting them to milk shaming." Cue the staged footage of kids and adults ostracized over dairy drinks.

One man recounts a disastrous first date. He orders a glass of milk, only to have his date throw it in his face before storming off. A snippet from what looks like footage from a restaurant security camera replays the humiliating shower.

The YouTube video drew some 6,000 callers to a victims’ hotline, 1-888-OK2MILK, said Yin Woon Rani, chief executive of MilkPep. A thousand people left voice mails, she said.

Plant-based milk companies aren’t milksops in this contest. Sales of plant-based milk, measured by dollars, have grown 48% since 2018 but edged down in the past year. Califia Farms recruited Cookie Monster, the blue-furred “Sesame Street" Muppet, to try almond milk in his cereal for an ad. No surprise, the celebrity milk dunker liked it, calling himself “a multifaceted individual."

Dairy milk had $15.8 billion in sales last year compared with just under $2.5 billion for plant-based milk, according to Circana, a market-research firm. The two rivals also face a tsunami of bottled-, canned- and boxed-water competitors—all vying to fill a limited niche. “Your stomach can only take so much liquid," said John Crawford, a dairy industry analyst at Circana.

Milk producers and their allies are lobbying to scrub “milk" off the labels of plant-based rivals. Their position is: If it doesn’t come from a lactating animal, it isn’t milk.

“An almond doesn’t lactate," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb famously noted.

The Food and Drug Administration last year proposed that plant-based beverages could still be called milk but should carry labels that explain the nutritional differences with cow’s milk. The idea churned outrage among both dairy and nondairy combatants.

Blue Diamond Growers, a cooperative of almond growers, said in comments to the FDA that customers aren’t confused about the difference between almond and dairy milk. The Almond Alliance, a trade group, told the FDA that historians have traced almond milk to medieval times, dispelling any notion it originated in an artisanal coffee joint.

Dairy defenders hope to herd federal lawmakers into prohibiting any food made of nuts, seeds, plants or algae from using such dairy terms as milk or cheese. Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho, a big dairy state, is a sponsor of the bill. He has occasionally posted sticky notes that say “This is not milk" on supermarket refrigerator doors that open to plant-based milks, he said.

“I’m not trying to restrict what you can drink. Just label it what it is," Simpson said. “I got no problem with almond ‘drink.’ "

The bill’s sponsors include Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, a smaller dairy state. “I wouldn’t go near them," he said of plant-based beverages.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote to the FDA, lodging a strong objection to labeling plant-based products “as nutritious dairy products when they are fundamentally different than the true dairy products that Wisconsin farmers produce."

Jeff Karbash, owner of the Duck Inn in Delavan, Wis., said he hoped to stay off the governor’s radar. Karbash substituted oat milk for dairy milk in the restaurant’s food and grasshopper cocktails while filming an ad for Oatly, the Swedish oat milk company.

“The governor may close me down after doing this," Karbash says in the ad. No rumblings yet from Evers, the restaurateur said in an interview.

Oatly squeezed into peanuts-and-Crackerjacks territory last year, serving its frozen dessert bars at more than 50 minor-league baseball parks. Company promotions included a free Oatly dessert bar to a whole row of fans when a foul ball was caught in an area near first base designated as the “oat field," said Adam Marco, spokesman and radio broadcaster for the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic, Pa.

Not enough balls were caught there so the promotion was expanded to any foul ball hit to the oat field, Marco said.

Some companies have a hoof in both camps. Dairy giant Danone North America launched a weeklong “Feel Planty Good Challenge," inviting people to try Silk plant-based milks in their morning smoothies.

“We see the real estate in consumers’ refrigerators as both dairy and plant based," said Domenic Borrelli, the company’s president of plant-based food and drink.

