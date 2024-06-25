In Caribbean, 11 Indian men have stolen…, says Delhi Police after Team India’s T20 World Cup win over Australia

T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Australia by 24 runs in the T20 World Cup Super 8s match on June 24 and will now face England in the semi-final. Delhi Police celebrated India's win on social media with a sarcastic post mocking Australia's loss.

Fareha Naaz
First Published10:06 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2024: Delhi Police humorously marked India's win in T20 World Cup in a match against Australia with a post on social media, drawing attention to 19/11 ODI final.
T20 World Cup 2024: Delhi Police humorously marked India’s win in T20 World Cup in a match against Australia with a post on social media, drawing attention to 19/11 ODI final.(ANI)

T20 World Cup 2024: Delhi Police took to social media to mark India’s victory against Australia in yesterday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police wrote, “This Just In: In a 'hits-and-runs' incident in the Caribbean, 11 Indian men have 'stolen' over a billion hearts. Initial investigation points out the revenge of 19/11 as the motive.” This post draws attention to the ODI World Cup match on November 19, 2023, where Australia won against India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Delhi police hysterically claimed that the 'hits-and-runs' incident in the Caribbean marks ‘the revenge of 19/11.’ This sarcastic tweet came right after India's victory. This viral post, which has garnered over 20,07 lakh views and 17,000 likes, reflects the humorous side of the Delhi police.

With this feat, India has become the third country to secure a spot in the semi-final after England and South Africa. Netizens reacted to this post with memes and jokes. A user referring to the ODI final held last year said, “19 November 2023 se lapata tha aaj hath me aaya.” Another user remarked, “Three cheers to the person behind this Delhi Police handle. What a subtle sense of humour. Loving it, keep it up guys.”

A third user commented, “Delhi police got no chill!!” A fourth user stated, “This meme officer for the Delhi Police handle is probably one of the best uses of my tax money.” A fifth user wrote, “Congrats to all cricket lovers, and the special one to the team of 'Men in Blue'! Hey, #DelhiPolice now next is #IndiavsEngland on the 27th of June so till then 'Jaagtey Raho'!”

A sixth user tweeted, "This Delhi Police billboard weaves a brilliant tale, capitalising on India's victory and turning it into an unforgettable message. The fusion of humour and national pride creates a compelling narrative that commands attention. Truly an exemplary piece of copywriting genius."

Australia needed 29 runs from six balls to chase India's magnanimous target of 206 but eventually lost to India by 24 runs. With this win, India entered the semi-final and will play England on June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

 

