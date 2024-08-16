‘Team aapko miss karegi lekin…’: PM Modi tells ex-Hockey player Sreejesh after his final match at Paris Olympics

PM Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with hockey player PR Sreejesh at his residence. This interaction was held after the Indian hockey team that participated in Paris Olympics 2024 returned to the country with a bronze medal.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published16 Aug 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacting with the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacting with the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence.(ANI screengrab @X)

The iconic athlete showed his stealth at the games as he warded off goals after a defeat in the semifinal match. PR Sreejesh marked the final match of his career with the Bronze-winning Hockey match at the Summer Games.

The iconic athlete showed his stealth at the games as he warded off goals after a defeat in the semifinal match. PR Sreejesh marked the final match of his career with the Bronze-winning Hockey match at the Summer Games.

PM Modi posed the question Sreejesh appne ye retire hone ka nirnaye pehle hi karliya tha? ( Sreejesh did you make the retirement decision before) during his interaction with the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence. Congratulating the hockey team PM Modi said, “Ye team aapko miss karegi lekin aapki team ne shaandar vidayi di, team ko bhadayi.”

He said, "... It is an honour to have you all here... PR Sreejesh proved why he is known as 'The Wall'. Everyone who won a medal and even those who lost by a point, reiterated that this saga will not stop unless they win a Gold," reported ANI.

 

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 10:34 AM IST
