Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson’s ‘me in parallel brahman’ video goes viral ahead of India visit: ‘I will eat…’

Bryan Johnson shared a video that went viral, showing him in a ‘parallel universe’. The tech millionaire will promote his book 'Don't Die' during his India tour. Social media users reacted with humour to the post.

Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Bryan Johnson's video about the tech millionaire in a parallel universe has gone viral with 8.31 lakh views.
Bryan Johnson, the age-reversing millionaire who is all set to visit India at the end of this week,  posted a video that seemed to be generated by AI. He will be in Mumbai and Bengaluru for three days each during his India Tour.

Building the excitement about his visit among his fans on social media, the caption to his post reads, “me in parallel ब्रह्मांड.” In the viral clip, Bryan Johnson shared his Indian food cravings if he were born in India, referred to as parallel universe.

Also Read | ‘Basically Indian food’: What Bryan Johnson’s age-reversing diet looks like

In the viral video, Bryan Johnson says, “I will eat Dal Makhani, Paneer Khurchan and Garlic Naans. After that, I will have Gulab Jamun with ice cream. Then we'll have ready-made cassata ice cream. Even then I won't sleep, we'll watch TV at night. After watching TV, I'm going to have Fun Flips.” The viral post garnered 8.31 lakh views.

Also Read | Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson’s ’Project Baby Face’ goes wrong

Netizens strongly reacted to this post, as one user commented, “Bangalore language is Kannada and dishes are different Just FYI.” Another user reacted, “Ranveer ko dedi kya id.” A third user said, “ Your PR team needs a raise.”

A fourth user remarked, “Fir The Rameshwaram Cafe se Podi idli Khayange!!” while many others shared laughing emojis. A fifth user wrote, “First white dude to actually post something relatable to Indians.” A sixth user replied, “Launch snake oil in India asap!”

Also Read | Billionaire Adani indicted in US for alleged bribery scheme, White House says…

Earlier, he announced that he would be in India to promote his "Don't Die" book and community. Interestingly, this book focuses on conquering mortality and fostering prosperity.

At the same time, he mentioned model Poonam Pandey, suggesting that she is India's sole believer in his concept. "Hello India. I’ve been told the only person who believes in Don’t Die is @iPoonampandey . We’re about to change that. I’m in Mumbai Dec 1-3 and Bangalore 4-6," his post said, adding the hashtag “Marna Mat" (Don't Die).

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:52 PM IST
