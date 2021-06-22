Tech sector key driver for office demand in India, APAC post-pandemic: Colliers

“Demand from technology occupiers has been the mainstay of Indian commercial real estate. After reaching highs of 65-70% share in annual leasing volumes in the 1990s and 2000s, though the share declined to around 45-50% in the last decade, technology occupiers are expected to increase their share in the post-pandemic period," said Siddhart Goel, senior director and head of research, (India). “Indian office real estate is expected to maintain its competitive advantage over its APAC peers as over 45% of the sub-markets in top established and upcoming categories are from the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune. This is further supported by our research that shows that about 70% of the tech occupiers are MNCs compared to an average of 30-40% in many other APAC cities."

