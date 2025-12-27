Year after year, our tech-columnist crew gathers to predict what’s ahead. Sometimes we miss. Sometimes we hit it big.
An epic internet blackout that crippled airline IT systems and so much more? Elon Musk DOGE-ifying the U.S. government? AI infrastructure investments more circular than a dog chasing its tail? Yeah, like you saw all that coming!
But for at least some of our 2026 predictions, the crystal ball is crystal clear. And we’re proud to say not everything is AI, AI and more AI. Sure, artificial intelligence is still on the list—think world models, a not-terrible Siri, improved human identification and more autonomous cars on a street near you. But we’re also betting on big progress outside the bubble: Better and wider satellite internet, brain implants, electric supercars and, yes, a foldable iPhone.
Here are our predictions for the coming year in tech.
Siri’s comeback tour
Quick! Name three major AI players. (We’ll wait.) Bet you didn’t name Apple, right? But maybe you will soon, when Siri gets an upgrade. Oh, you’ve heard that one before? Yes, after repeated delays to Siri’s generative AI upgrades—and Apple executives openly admitting to us that the tech didn’t meet the company’s standards—everyone’s wondering whether Apple can finally ship a Siri that we can at least stop calling stupid.
Apple insists progress is under way. In June, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, told us the company is rebuilding Siri on a new underlying architecture to improve its AI smarts. (Amazon had to do something similar to deliver Alexa+.)
Behind the scenes, there have been some musical chairs as well. Longtime AI chief John Giannandrea has left, and Amar Subramanya—who helped oversee Google’s Gemini chatbot before moving to Microsoft—is joining Apple as vice president of AI. And speaking of, Apple is also reportedly testing a version of Google’s Gemini to power this new Siri.
Robots enter the home
Silicon Valley is eager to free AI from the chatbot screen and put it on your body—or give it a body of its own.
Will you get a home robot in 2026? Probably not. But some will. Two humanoid robot startups plan to kick off in-home U.S. trials. There’s 1X with it’s plushy gray Neo and Sunday Robotics with its baseball-cap wearing Memo. The goal is to collect real-world data to make robots better at chores like folding laundry and unloading the dishwasher.
The catch? In 1X’s case, many of those tasks may still be performed by a human teleoperator—someone back at headquarters steering the robot through a VR headset. And while Sunday Robotics chief executive Tony Zhao says its home tests will use fully autonomous robots, that initial test group will be quite limited.
A bigger push will be among AI gadgets and wearables. Google plans to release its first pair of Gemini-powered glasses, while Meta will continue iterating on its Ray-Ban Meta frames. OpenAI and Jony Ive’s long-anticipated family of AI devices isn’t expected until 2027, but given how much Sam Altman teases new products, we’ll probably hear more in the coming months.
Scarily smart, self-adapting malware
This past year saw a 400% rise in successfully phished personal info, including logins—largely due to AI.
“AI makes better malware more accessible to more people, and that sucks,” said Trevor Hilligoss, former FBI Cyber Task force agent and current senior vice president at security firm SpyCloud Labs.
Hackers with little technical knowledge can use AI models to create convincing deepfakes or spin up websites and emails designed to capture passwords and two-factor codes. And now that web browsers are getting AI assistants, these bad actors can hide malicious instructions into webpages designed to steer the AI helpers off course.
Google recently detected an even bigger threat in the wild: bot-enabled software that can obfuscate its own code to evade detection and create new malicious capabilities on the fly.
The researchers said state-sponsored actors attempted to use a Gemini-based model to generate the malicious commands. This type of sophisticated malware is predicted to become standard for criminals. But Google used insights from the hacking attempt to help its model understand when users are up to no good—and refuse to help.
Apple finally folds
For years, Samsung and other Android phone makers have been unfolding phones into mini tablets and flipping them open with early-2000s nostalgia. Apple will soon join in the gymnastics.
The first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in the fall. It will be book-style, with multiple cameras and Touch ID instead of Face ID, according to Bloomberg.
Remember that insanely thin iPhone Air? Consider it a warm-up since this is essentially two phones stacked together. Apple has also reportedly done some serious engineering to reduce the unsightly crease down the middle—a longtime complaint with foldables. Apple declined to comment on future plans.
The timing makes sense. Global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to have grown about 10% year over year in 2025, according to market-research firm International Data Corporation. IDC says an iPhone could juice that growth to 30% in 2026. As for price, early predictions put it north of $2,000. Might want to keep your wallet folded until then.
AI outgrows large language models
The large language models that power ChatGPT and other generative-AI chatbots are here to stay. But they’re also frustratingly limited, and probably aren’t going to get us to human-level “artificial general intelligence.” A growing cadre of researchers—many of them the same ones who brought us LLMs and their underlying architecture—are working on what comes next.
One alternative is world models. AI “godmother” Fei Fei Li and former Meta chief AI scientist (and AI “godfather”) Yann LeCun have both launched startups developing these. In a world model, the AI is able to wander a virtual realm, learning by experiencing and interacting, rather than just loading up on books, movies and other data sets.
Meanwhile, startups like Pathway are betting on novel underlying architectures for AIs, which change how they learn and form memories. OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever left the company to launch his startup Safe Superintelligence in 2024. At the time, he said he had found a different way to develop AIs that would completely change the field, once he revealed the results.
We’re likely to see a steady drumbeat of releases from these groups. But it’s unclear when the next ChatGPT-level breakthrough will arrive. Sutskever recently said that for the moment, there are “more companies than ideas” for how to get AI to the next level.
Starlink gets real competition
People in remote parts of the world can now get their internet from space, thanks largely to SpaceX’s Starlink low-earth-orbit satellite megaconstellation.
But, like some kind of AT&T/Verizon/T-Mobile showdown in the sky, Starlink is finally getting bona fide rivals.
Amazon has begun launching its own internet-providing satellites for its Leo (formerly Kuiper) program, and a host of government-sponsored projects like Eutelsat OneWeb are as well. As of this month, Amazon has launched more than 150 such satellites. In 2026, the company will start providing high-speed access to commercial customers such as JetBlue, which will use Amazon’s tech for in-flight high-speed internet.
Meanwhile, SpaceX has told its employees to anticipate an initial public offering in 2026, a sign the company is seeking cash to consolidate its hold on the internet-from-space market. If the roof of your home or business has an unobstructed view of the sky, you might be able to finally cut the last cord in your life—the one connecting you to your broadband provider.
Proving you’re human
How do you prove your identity on the web? Codes sent over text? Selfies? Your Social Security number? Unfortunately, hackers have exploited vulnerabilities in this flawed system. Plus, people get locked out of their own accounts, unable to prove they’re really them.
With the rise of malicious AI agents, increased calls for age verification and bots ruining everything from dating apps to ticket sales, new proof of humanness is necessary.
In 2026, more people will have a digital ID, verified identification stored on your phone. Android and now also iOS devices support digital versions of U.S. passports ready for domestic travel from over 250 U.S. airports. Twelve states and Puerto Rico now offer phone-based driver’s licenses.
Apple says digital IDs will eventually work like Apple Pay—allowing you to prove your identity and age in person or online. Google says Android users will be able to use their digital IDs to recover Amazon accounts and verify profiles on Uber and other platforms.
The European Union is mandating digital national IDs in the coming year—and regulated industries such as banking and education must accept them by 2027. Singapore and India already have them. And the Sam Altman-backed World project aims to scan every iris on Earth for its anonymous identification platform—if privacy concerns don’t get in the way.
Mind-reading for fun and profit
Neurotech—that is, digital interfaces that pick up our brain and nerve signals—will be the big thing in the not-too-distant future. One option will be a direct brain-computer interface, like the ones being pioneered by Elon Musk’s Neuralink and other companies, which require surgery. Most people will likely prefer the noninvasive kind.
Meta’s wristband is a great current example. The band reads nerve signals in the wearer’s wrist, and translates them into actions in the company’s virtual-reality headsets and augmented-reality smartglasses.
In 2026, this kind of tech will move to our heads. One new “mind-captioning” technique can translate thoughts into words or even sentences. Sam Altman’s new neurotech startup, Merge Labs, uses ultrasound to read brain activity. In the lab, people are already controlling gadgets or even wheelchairs with their thoughts.
A new offering from the startup Cognixion could someday help diagnose neurological and brain disorders. An early version, now in a clinical trial, consists of an Apple Vision Pro headset and a custom headband with embedded electrodes that measure brain activity.
“You can only do so much with things attached to your wrist or things looking at your eyes,” says Andreas Forsland, CEO of Cognixion. “You need access to the mind and what’s actually happening in the mind.”
Autonomy on every corner
It has been a huge year for autonomous vehicles. Alphabet’s Waymo rolled into more cities, Amazon’s Zoox started taking riders off wait lists in Las Vegas and San Francisco and Tesla’s robotaxis hit the streets of Austin, Tex. The momentum continues into the new year.
Waymo plans to open service in Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Orlando. It will also continue expanding to freeways in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and other cities. And it’s pushing into the East Coast—a region it has been slower to enter because of cold weather and snow. Testing is under way in New York, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Philadelphia. Zoox plans to expand to Austin and Miami. It’s currently testing in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.
More cities also mean more scrutiny, and more headlines when the cars are involved in serious accidents—or suddenly shut down all over town.
The progress isn’t just in robo-ridesharing. Don’t be surprised if you spot more human drivers taking their hands off the wheel. Like Tesla, Rivian plans to expand its hands-free driving software next year, aiming to go from point A to point B without driver interaction. People will still need to keep their eyes on the road, but Rivian, General Motors and others are working toward fully autonomous systems.
Do-it-yourself healthcare
Healthcare costs are surging. In 2026, U.S. businesses face the biggest increase in at least 15 years—over 9% by some estimates. Higher monthly premiums are also hitting enrollees on Affordable Care Act plans next year.
This is supercharging a shift to DIY medicine, fueled by an ecosystem of direct-to-consumer tools and, of course, AI.
Digital-native providers are powering the shift. Amazon’s One Medical offers pay-per-session virtual-care pricing and Prime-discounted annual subscriptions. People can buy wearables for clinically validated hypertension and sleep-apnea monitoring, and at-home tools to capture real-time vitals for remote consultations. You can now skip the checkup and get continuous glucose monitors, hearing aids and more over the counter.
To the chagrin of professionals, many people lean on popular AI chatbots to help solve their medical mysteries, interpret labs and provide psychological therapy. It’s possible (though not recommended) to get a ChatGPT diagnosis then head online to seek out a prescription.
“Because costs are going up, there’s going to be a move toward digital for basic health questions,” said Tom Hale, CEO of health-wearable company Oura. He warns of bots that “want to please you by making up some facts.” If you save money but follow a bad path, you could end up worse off—and spending more.
AI’s mental-health reckoning
For people struggling with mental-health issues, chatting with AI can have dangerous consequences. It can validate troubling ideas and paranoia and encourage delusions.
State laws are pushing AI developers to do something about it. Starting New Year’s Day, a new California regulation mandates that AI must stop the conversation when it detects self harm. The law also compels AI to send break reminders every three hours to users under 18. Laws in Illinois and Nevada prohibit AI from any therapeutic communication.
President Trump’s recent executive order on AI threatens to disrupt state-level regulation in favor of a federal policy. Governments and AI companies will likely contend with this issue for years to come.
Despite the impediments, AI may yet be key to solving the country’s mental-health crisis. Costs, labor shortages and stigma continue to be barriers to professional care. AI tools trained on evidence-based therapy have the potential to be safe and effective, said Tanzrem Choudhury, professor of integrated health and technology at Cornell Tech. Perhaps a quality contender will surface in the coming year.
EV supercars hit the streets
Modern electric vehicles already tend to be performance monsters. But in terms of acceleration, top speed and features, EV supercars are about to get truly silly.
New releases from Polestar, Alpine and Porsche are on their way, along with Ferrari’s very first electric car. Meanwhile, Mercedes AMG recently demonstrated a concept car with a novel, axial flux, 1,000+ horsepower electric motor that weighs a mere 28 pounds. (For comparison, the gas-powered engine in a supercar like the Bugatti Veyron weighs upward of 800 pounds.)
The unique combination of instantaneous torque, lightweight powertrain and low center of gravity—due to the placement of those heavy batteries—means these vehicles have the potential to be something akin to street-legal Indy cars. They could also become a real menace on the streets, where heavy, powerful EVs are already wreaking havoc with highway guardrails and other safety features.
One thing we probably won’t see in 2026: the long-promised Tesla Roadster. Famously, Sam Altman asked for his $50,000 deposit on the long-overdue electric hypercar to be returned, and Elon Musk ostentatiously complied.
Write to Joanna Stern at joanna.stern@wsj.com, Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com and Christopher Mims at christopher.mims@wsj.com