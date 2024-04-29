Tech Tycoon’s Family Office Bets on AI to Prop $10 Billion Fund
(Bloomberg) -- PremjiInvest, the largest Indian family office that manages over $10 billion for software tycoon Azim Premji, will invest more money into artificial intelligence companies while fine-tuning its proprietary AI investment tools, a senior executive at the firm said.