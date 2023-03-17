Tech tycoon labelled 'creep' for offering $100,000 to woman to remove mask on flight2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:25 PM IST
- A tech tycoon received backlash for allegedly offering $100,000 to a co-passenger to remove her face mask
A tech tycoon, Steve Kirsch, has been labelled a "creep" after he allegedly offered a woman $100,000 to remove her face mask while on a Delta flight. His Twitter thread went viral on the social media with many slamming him for his behaviour.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×