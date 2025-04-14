Indian techie stunned by Amsterdam cafe prices matching Bengaluru, post goes viral

After spending six months in Amsterdam, tech professional Pratim Bhosale from Bengaluru shared an honest thread on X, revealing how her life has changed since relocating to the Netherlands. In her post, Bhosale compared life in Amsterdam with that of Bengaluru, and her insights quickly gained attention—racking up nearly 800k views and sparking discussions among users who found her experiences relatable.

'Like Hunger games' Bhosale kicked off her thread by tackling one of the most common challenges faced by migrants—housing. “The rent is approximately €2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment in a decent area,” she wrote. “It is extremely hard (Hunger Games level) to find a rental apartment. Easier to buy.” However, she appreciated the tenant protection laws in the Netherlands, unlike in India.

Grocery Costs "Fresh produce. I don’t miss Zepto or Swiggy at all," she shared, expressing her satisfaction with local supermarkets like Jumbo and Albert Heijn. Her monthly grocery expenses for two amount to around €500, which she notes is three times higher than in Bengaluru, but well worth it for the high-quality whole foods. She also praised the weekend farmers’ markets, calling them a "joy to visit."

Restaurants And Cafes According to Bhosale, dining out in Amsterdam can be pricey. “€50 for two for a decent meal… sandwiches or takeaway meals cost €7-15,” she noted (around ₹4,500- ₹1,350). While she enjoys international cuisines, she found Indian restaurants “basic and touristy.” Surprisingly, she found cafes similarly priced to Bengaluru, spending €13 for two desserts and teas (approximately ₹1,170).

Public Transport Public transport in Amsterdam has been a revelation for her. “Amsterdam is a BLESSING,” she emphasized, reflecting on her experiences with overcrowded buses and harassment in India. She highlighted the city’s clean and punctual buses, trams, and metros, as well as its well-designed bike lanes and picturesque ferry rides.

Clean Parks And Fresh Air “One of the major reasons for me to move,” she said about Amsterdam’s clean parks and fresh air. She also observed how fitness is a way of life in the city. “Almost everyone is jacked. I am the least jacked person in my gym,” she joked.

Job Culture Job opportunities in Amsterdam may be fewer than in Bengaluru, and tech salaries seldom exceed €100k, but she observed that people here are “more passionate… doing it for the ‘art’ than the ‘money’.” She also pointed out that while employment laws are employee-friendly, they are not as favorable to businesses.

Overall Happiness Despite the challenges, Bhosale’s happiness index has improved. “I find myself smiling more,” she said. “I have become more disciplined. I get out more. I enjoy going to work.” She also shared how her Indian friends now jokingly call her “Europoor” because of the higher cost of living and modest lifestyle. “All also ‘check my calendar’ before meeting friends now,” she added. Living with a supportive partner has “10xd” the experience, she noted, and she feels more connected to her Indian roots now that she's a minority in a multicultural setting.