Teddy Day 2024: On Teddy Day, people gift their beloved these soft toys to make their day special. This gift serves as a symbol to acknowledge the bond of love and let their beloved know that having them in their lives makes them feel as comfortable and happy as a teddy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lovers across the globe are cherishing the bond of love through this Valentine week and eagerly waiting for the special Valentine's Day. Valentine week that began with Rose Day is the best time for lovers to express their romantic feelings to their crush or beloved on Teddy Day.

Also read: Valentine's week 2024: From date, history and significance, here's all you need to know about 'Teddy Day' Here are some special wishes, quotes, messages and images to express your love on this Teddy Day during Valentine's week: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*“A teddy bear is a timeless gift that brings joy and comfort to the heart. Happy Teddy Day!"

*“Just like a teddy bear, true love is soft, comforting, and always there for you. Happy Teddy Day!"

*Teddies are just another reason, just another way to say I care and I will be there forever. Happy Teddy Bear Day! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teddy Day 2024

*“On this Teddy Day, let's cherish the special moments shared with our loved ones, just like we cherish our favourite teddy bear."

Also read: Valentine's Day 2024: Liquor Ban imposed in several parts of Bengaluru for 3 days starting 14 February. Here is why *The soft cuddly teddy is there to show, I will always be there for you. This you should know. Happy Teddy Day! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*I am gifting you this teddy so that whenever you look at it you would miss me. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day 2024

*Hope the teddy bear I am sending makes you smile, in your low moments! Happy teddy day my love!

Teddy Day 2024

﻿*Who said teddies aren't real... just look at you!!... You are the most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Also read: From self-love to financially savvy: 6 ways to make the most of Valentine's Day as a single *On this Teddy Bear Day, accept this message as my promise to be your cuddly bear for lifetime with unlimited supply of hugs and kisses. Happy Teddy Day, baby! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*Just a message to tell you are 'bear'y nice. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Teddy Day 2024

*On this special Valentine week and on this adorable Teddy Day, I want to confess my love for you sweetheart. There never was, there never is, and there never will be another one in my life besides you! Happy Teddy Day.

*A lovely teddy bear for the most lovable person in my life! Happy Teddy Bear day! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teddy Day 2024

*There is only one person in the whole world who can give competition to teddy bears in terms of cuteness and it is you my love. Happy Teddy Day!!

*Every day is a teddy day for me, when I am with you, but yet its worthy to celebrate, and the only reason is you, love! Happy Teddy Day 2021!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!