Teej 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones today

Hariyali Teej to be observed today that is on August 19 this year, devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati prepare to celebrate this festival.

When is Hariyali Teej celebrated? Hariyali Teej typically falls two days before Naga Panchami. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Hariyali Teej falls on August 19, 2023. The Tritiya tithi (the third lunar day) commences at 8:01 pm on August 18 and concludes at 10:19 pm on August 19. Furthermore, Hariyali Teej arrives a month prior to Hartalika Teej, which is slated for September 18 this year.

Wishes Here are some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on this festive occasion.

On this Hariyali Teej, may Lord Shiva and Parvati remove all your sorrows and troubles. Wishing you a joyful Hariyali Teej!

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring happiness, prosperity, and love into your life on this auspicious Hariyali Teej.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej, filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

May you discover your hidden strengths and connect with your inner self. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with all your heart desires. Happy Hariyali Teej.

On this special occasion of Hariyali Teej, may your relationship be as refreshing as the greenery around, and may your love story continue to blossom.

May your marriage be blessed with the same dedication and commitment that Goddess Parvati had for Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your partner!

May the swings of joy on Hariyali Teej carry you through a journey of happiness, health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration!

Warm wishes to all the married women observing a fast on this auspicious day of Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati accept your fasting.

I hope your prayers are accepted by the deity, and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage be long-lasting and filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.

History The festival commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. According to legend, it was on this day that Lord Shiva accepted Maa Parvati as his consort, following her 107 incarnations of penance. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati, also known as Teej Maata, succeeded in winning his heart, reported HT.

Significance Married Hindu women in states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand observe Hariyali Teej by partaking in a day-long nirjala vrat (fasting without water) and offering prayers for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. Among the three prominent Teej festivals observed by Hindus across India—Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej—each holds special significance due to its timing in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months. Hariyali Teej, specifically, falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan.

Celebrations On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, Hindu women pray to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for the well-being of their spouses. They undertake a day-long fast, adorn their hands with intricate Mehendi designs, don new garments in vibrant green or red shades, engage in shringar (decorative beautification), wear ornate jewelry, and more. During Hariyali Teej women adorn themselves in vibrant green traditional attire. Devotees also construct new swings and sing traditional folk songs that extol the love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This fast can be observed by married women, newlyweds, and unmarried women alike. As part of the rituals, parents send gifts to their daughters' homes, including homemade sweets, ghewar (a regional sweet delicacy), henna, and bangles.