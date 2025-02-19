Teen poses as Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, demands ₹5 Lakh from BJP MLA in Uttarakhand – Here’s what happened next

Uttarakhand news: A teenager allegedly posed as Union Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah and demanded ₹5 lakh from BJP MLA from Haridwar's Ranipur, Adesh Chauhan, over the phone, report by news agency PTI stated.

Here's what happened On late Sunday evening, MLA Adesh Chauhan received a call from an unknown number in which the caller introduced himself as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, and asked for a ₹5 lakh donation to the party fund.

Suspicious of the call, Chauhan voiced his doubts, prompting the caller to respond with offensive language and threaten to damage his reputation on social media if he refused to provide the money.

Following this, Chauhan's public relations officer Romish Kumar lodged a complaint at Bahadarabad police station. The police registered a case under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and began searching for the accused.

2 arrests made in the case Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal told the agency that three arrest were made in the case. 19-year-old Priyanshu Pant, who called the MLA and demanded money, was arrested by the state police from Delhi while Uvesh Ahmed, who was involved with Pant in the plan, was arrested from Rudrapur. Furthermore, Dobal further stated that authorities are continuing their search for Gaurav Nath, who was involved in the scheme.

Superintendent Dobal also mentioned that this was not the first time the three accused were invlved in such crime. Earlier, they attempted to extort money from two other Uttarakhand MLAs including Nainital MLA Sarita Arya and Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora by promising to make them ministers.

How did the Police track the accused? Dobal stated that police teams investigating the case traced the mobile phone's CDR, IMEI numbers, and locations. After conducting raids in Ghaziabad and Delhi, Pant was arrested in Delhi with the phone used in the crime, according to PTI.

