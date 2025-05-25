The Tej Pratap Yadav story – One Facebook post, 6 years of expulsion from RJD, his family

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav announced on Sunday that he has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the party and the family for a period of six years. The decision comes in the wake of a viral Facebook post in which Tej Pratap publicly declared a long-term relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, sparking widespread criticism and internal party discontent.

Tej Pratap’s Facebook Post On 24 May, Tej Pratap Yadav posted on his verified Facebook account a photograph of himself with Anushka Yadav, accompanied by a caption stating, “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person seen with me in this photo is Anushka Yadav! We have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. We have been in a relationship for the last 12 years.”

The Facebook post quickly went viral, stirring a political and personal controversy, especially considering Tej Pratap’s existing marriage to Aishwarya Rai. Their divorce petition is still pending in Patna Court, awaiting verdict.

Shortly after, Tej Pratap claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked and that the images were doctored to malign him and his family, urging followers not to believe the rumours.

Who is Anushka Yadav? Anushka Yadav is a relatively private individual with limited public information available. She is believed to be from Bihar and reportedly has known Tej Pratap for over a decade. Details about her personal background, education, or profession remain undisclosed.

Despite this, Tej Pratap referred to her as an important figure in his life, indicating a deep and longstanding ‘12-years’ relationship.

Lalu Prasad Expels Son Tej Pratap Yadav From RJD, Family Lalu Prasad Yadav expressed his disappointment and concern over Tej Pratap’s conduct in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), while also informing that Tej has been expelled from the Yadav family and RJD for a period of 6 years.

He emphasised the importance of upholding moral values, writing, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family.” He further clarified that Tej Pratap would have no role in party affairs or family matters going forward and that the expulsion would last for six years.

Lalu Yadav also advised others to exercise their own judgment regarding any association with Tej Pratap.

Tejashwi Yadav, Rohini backs Father's Decision Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu’s younger son and the current leader of the RJD, supported his father’s decision. He highlighted the need to maintain the party’s values and family honour, urging members and supporters to respect the decision and focus on the party’s political objectives.

Tej Pratap Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya also backed father Lalu Yadav after the expulsion decision. “For us, Papa is like God, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa's tireless efforts and struggles and the concept of social justice are our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone.” she wrote in Hindi on X.

Past controversies of Tej Pratap Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav has often been at the centre of controversies in Bihar politics, known for his outspoken remarks and unconventional behaviour.

One notable controversy occurred in March 2025 during Holi celebrations at his residence, when a video surfaced showing Tej Pratap instructing his official bodyguard, a Bihar police constable named Deepak Kumar, to dance.

In the video, Tej Pratap is heard saying, “Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, abhi ek gana bajaenge jis par tumko thumka lagana padega. Nahin lagaoge toh tumko suspend kar denge. Bura na mano Holi hai” (We are going to play a song on which you will have to dance. If you don’t, you will be suspended. Don’t mind, it’s Holi).

The constable complied and danced in uniform, which sparked widespread criticism and political backlash.

Following the viral video, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ordered Deepak Kumar’s removal from his post as Tej Pratap’s bodyguard. He was reassigned to the police lines, and another constable was appointed in his place.

Beyond this episode, Tej Pratap’s personal life has also been under intense scrutiny. His marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, in 2018 ended in a highly publicised separation within months amid allegations of domestic abuse and family disputes. The couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings have continued to attract media attention, adding to the controversies surrounding him.