The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a video showing state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar fetching Union Home Minister Amit Shah's shoes surfaced on social media. The video showed Bandi Sanjay fetching Amit Shah's shoes as he walked out of Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam in Secunderabad barefeet and putting them in front of the Union minister.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, took a “salves of Gujarat "dig at the BJP. KTR said the people of Telangana are watching the "slaves of Gujarat".

Following KTR's footsteps, Y Sathish Reddy, social media convener of the TRS, said the act was Bandi Sanjay's "gulamgiri at its best". “Telangana BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay rushing to give foot-ware to his colleague MP Amit Shah! Gulamgiri at its best," Y Sathish Reddy said.

Telangana BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay rushing to give foot-ware to his colleague MP Amit Shah!



Gulamgiri at its best 👇 pic.twitter.com/W1yXFI6zVZ — YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 22, 2022

"The speed and focus in bringing slippers shows tomorrow BJP will keep our state at the feet of Amit Shah... Beware Telangana," tweeted TRS leader M. Krishank.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “Telangana BJP state president Sanjay Bandi takes shoes of Amit shah …Telugu Vari Atma Gauravam. What’s the position of Backward class leader in BJP see the truth .."

Lately, the TRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads with each other over a range of issues.

A day ago, BJP MP Parvesh Verma dragged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao into the ongoing row over the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, claiming his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

"Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at Oberoi Hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi, along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal," Parvesh Verma alleged.