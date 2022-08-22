Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah’s shoes, TRS takes ‘slaves’ dig

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a video showing state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar fetching Union Home Minister Amit Shah's shoes surfaced on social media. The video showed Bandi Sanjay fetching Amit Shah's shoes as he walked out of Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam in Secunderabad barefeet and putting them in front of the Union minister.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}