Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained ahead of Hanuman Jayanti rally1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh was detained, considering the allegedly provocative speeches made by him in the past, including the recent ones during the Ram Navami rally in the city, Telangana police said
HYDERABAD : Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday taken into preventive custody by the police while he was proceeding to take part in a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city, and later let off.
