In view of rising coronavirus cases in Telangana, state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday. The meeting will be held at 2 pm tomorrow in Pragathi Bhavan under CM Rao, to discuss Covid-related matters, the Chief Minister's office said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till 30 January.

"It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022," office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, the state government declared holidays for all educational institutions from 8 to 16 January.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 fresh Covid-19 cases and took the tally to 7, 07,162 while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The state reported 2,398 infections on Friday. A total of 1,620 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6, 81,091.

The number of active cases stood at 22,017, the bulletin said. It said over 53,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.05 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.