Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces benefits for gig workers, cab, auto drivers. Check details here
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also promised to provide social security to workers in the unorganized sector and study the existing policy for gig workers in Rajasthan to introduce an effective law in the next state budget session.
The newly appointed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced benefits for gig workers, cab, auto drivers. As per the official release, the state government will provide ₹5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, and driving cabs and autorickshaws.