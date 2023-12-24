The newly appointed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced benefits for gig workers, cab, auto drivers. As per the official release, the state government will provide ₹5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, and driving cabs and autorickshaws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Reddy also guaranteed gig workers that the government will offer them health coverage worth ₹10 lakh through the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme, according to a statement.

Attending a meeting of cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery executives here, the chief minister said the state government will provide social security to workers in the unorganised sectors and will make a policy decision in this direction.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy swearing-in today: 10 things to know about new Telangana CM who will take charge today Reddy promised that the state government would study the existing policy for gig workers in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the next state budget session, the release said.

He also announced ₹2 lakh financial assistance to the family of a food delivery executive who died four months ago after he fell from a building.

Also Read: First day in office, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy approves 6 poll guarantees, provides job to disabled woman The chief minister advised the cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery executives to submit their applications either online or physically in the Grama Sabhas to be organised from December 28 to January 6, the release said.

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu was among those who attended the meeting.

The elections for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana were held on November 30. The election results were declared on December 3. The Congress won the poll crossing the halfway mark and winning 64 seats of the total 119 seats in the state. The BRS won 39 seats, followed by the BJP that won eight and the AIMIM that won seven seats. The CPI won one seat.

(With inputs from PTI)

