Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday appreciated AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising the voice of the poor and the marginalised people in the country. He added that a good opposition will help the government to work efficiently.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appreciated All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for raising the voices of the poor and the marginalised people in the country. The CM added that a good opposition helps the government to work efficiently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His speech was delivered at the book launch of "Prophet for the World" by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Saturday. MP Asaduddin Owaisi was also present at the event.

The Telangana CM said, "The Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible preach only peace in the world. The sacred scriptures of all religions spread the message of the welfare of all... It is a matter of pride that the President of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board hails from this region... Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Congress government sometimes. A good opposition will help the government to work efficiently... The count of leaders has gone down to speak on behalf of poorer sections in the Parliament. Asaduddin Owaisi is one among a few who raise the voice for the poor," as quoted by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Lok Sabha also, the number of those who speak for the people has come down and speeches that spread hatred are more in number, Reddy claimed.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Telangana CM called on the Union Government to provide immediate financial aid to Telangana, which has been heavily impacted by recent floods, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

In his appeal, the CM also sought unconditional support from the central government to aid the flood-affected residents of the state. He also highlighted the need for relaxing the stringent regulations imposed by the central government on the use of disaster relief funds. The total damage due to the recent floods and rains in the state was estimated to be over ₹10,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}