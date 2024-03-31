Telangana is faced with acute shortage with almost all major reservoirs drying up due to failed monsoon. The state is dealing with a drinking water crisis in several parts while there is no water available for irrigation of Rabi crops this season. Bengaluru city has been in the limelight for the past couple of days for the acute water crisis and its impact on the residents, who are bound to deep dig into their pockets to access water.

The state agriculture department submitted a report to the state government on March 27 according to which the state is witnessing a near drought situation due to below-normal rainfall during the northeast monsoon season.

As per data from previous years from October to December, the average normal rainfall of the northeast monsoon is 113.20 mm, but this year due to a failed monsoon the region received only 52.70 mm rainfall. This accounts for a deficit rainfall of 53.45 percent.

Considering the January to February winter season, the actual rainfall received during this period was only 1.1 mm as against the normal of 12 mm with a deviation of -90.83%.

The reports stated, “Between March and May, 2024, which is considered a hot season, the normal rainfall should be around 3.9 mm, but so far, only 0.2 mm rainfall is received."

Hence, the water levels in almost all major reservoirs including Jurala, Srisailam, and Nagarjunasagar in Krishna basin, Sriramsagar, Sripadasagar, Nizamsagar, Mid-Manair, Lower Manair, and Kadem have almost dried up completely.

The agriculture department report further stated, “The cumulative storage in all the major reservoirs as of March 27 is 287.06 TMC, compared to 432.13 TMC on the same day last year," the report said.

A senior official of the irrigation department informed that the acute water situation in the state is caused by engineering lapses in Annaram and Sundilla barrages constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram project on the Godavari river. Added to this was the serious damages caused by the Medigadda barrage. Thus water could not be stored in any of these barrages and was let out to enable the experts to carry out inspections.

“This resulted in a lack of irrigation facilities for the crops under the Kaleshwaram project this season. Whatever water had come to Sripadasagar Yellampalli reservoir, Mid-Manair, and Lower Manair dams during the last rainy season, there is no water availability in the Godavari basin," HT quoted the official as saying.

Farmers dug deep to access groundwater for irrigation which depleted groundwater levels as well. The average groundwater level in the state fell from 7.34 ft in February 2023 to 8.70 ft in February 24, as per the report.

“Besides, there is the supply of drinking water from Singur and Akkampalli reservoirs. As of now, there is no major drinking water crisis in Hyderabad," HT quoted an official of the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board as saying.

