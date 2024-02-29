Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued the notification for the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) to fill up 11,062 posts in the Education department. These include 2,629 vacancies for School Assistants, 727 for Linguists, 182 for PETs, 6,508 for SGTs, 220 for Special Category School Assistants, and 796 for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), reports said.

The DSC application process will open between March 4 and April 2, as per the official notification. Aspirants can apply at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. “The applicants are required to carefully go through the Information Bulletin and should satisfy themselves as to their eligibility for this Recruitment, before payment of fee and submission of application. The Information Bulletin will be available on the website (https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in) from 04.03.2024 which can be downloaded free of cost," the Hindustan Times reported while citing the notification.

The fresh notification came after the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana cancelled the notification for 5,089 vacancies of school teachers and non-teaching staff which was released on September 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2024: Registration begins today; All you need to know from how to apply, eligibility to fees

However, candidates, who had applied for the 5,089 vacancies previously, were informed that their applications would be carried forward and that they do not need to apply again.

Telangana DSC 2024: Application fee

The application fee is ₹1,000 per post. This means that those who submit multiple applications will have to pay ₹1,000 separately for each post applied, the official notice said.

ALSO READ: BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023: Bihar announces over 1 lakh vacancies. Here's how to apply

TS DSC Recruitment 2024: Who can apply?

Candidates aged between 18 and 46 years as on July 1, 2023 are eligible for this recruitment drive. Age relaxation will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates, as per government rules.

ALSO READ: UK to hire Indian math, science, language teachers, offers ₹27 lakh salary. Check relocation fee here

Telangana DSC 2024: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS DSC https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online" option of the Telangana Mega DSC notification on the website.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and click submit.

Step 5: Pay the online application fee.

Step 6: Complete the application form before the deadline. One can also save a copy for future reference.

Step 7: Take out a print out of the Telangana Mega DSC acknowledgement page.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!