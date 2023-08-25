comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.7 -0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.75 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.8 -0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 610.85 -0.45%
Business News/ News / Telangana: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal
Back

On Friday morning, August 25, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the region of Warangal in Telangana, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS data indicates that this seismic event occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: How world media reacted to India's historic feat

The NCS posted the following information on X (formerly Twitter): "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Date: 25-08-2023, Time: 04:43:11 IST, Latitude: 18.04, Longitude: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km East of Warangal, Telangana."

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Successful | LIVE Updates: ISRO shares latest image just prior to touchdown

The earthquake was registered by the NCS at 4:43 am local time. Additional details about the event are awaited.

This recent seismic activity comes merely five days after a minor earthquake shook the Manuguru mandal on a Saturday, August 19, evening. Local residents who experienced both incidents shared their accounts with 'Andhra Jyoti.' They described the ground tremors as accompanied by unusual noises, likely attributed to household items shifting. The earthquake's effects were felt across various areas, including Manuguru, Pujarinagar, Rajpet, Kothakondapuram, Sundarayyanagar, and Adarshnagar.

 Blasting activities in the local Singareni coal mines take place between three o'clock in the afternoon and 3.30 in the evening. However, the recent tremors occurred after 4 o'clock in the evening that prompted residents to exit their homes in apprehension.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 07:33 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App