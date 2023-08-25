Telangana: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolts Telangana's Warangal on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

On Friday morning, August 25, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck the region of Warangal in Telangana, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS data indicates that this seismic event occurred at a depth of 30 kilometers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCS posted the following information on X (formerly Twitter): "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Date: 25-08-2023, Time: 04:43:11 IST, Latitude: 18.04, Longitude: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km East of Warangal, Telangana." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earthquake was registered by the NCS at 4:43 am local time. Additional details about the event are awaited.

This recent seismic activity comes merely five days after a minor earthquake shook the Manuguru mandal on a Saturday, August 19, evening. Local residents who experienced both incidents shared their accounts with 'Andhra Jyoti.' They described the ground tremors as accompanied by unusual noises, likely attributed to household items shifting. The earthquake's effects were felt across various areas, including Manuguru, Pujarinagar, Rajpet, Kothakondapuram, Sundarayyanagar, and Adarshnagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blasting activities in the local Singareni coal mines take place between three o'clock in the afternoon and 3.30 in the evening. However, the recent tremors occurred after 4 o'clock in the evening that prompted residents to exit their homes in apprehension.

(With inputs from ANI)