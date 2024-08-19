A young girl from Nirmal district in Telangana, who sought financial help on Sunday, August 18, for her mother's last rites, is getting help from unexpected quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The girl sought monetary help from her neighbours in the village to perform the last rites of her mother, who died by suicide due to her financial troubles.

After the young girl's father passed away due to sickness, the family was battling financial hardships. Her mother also ended her own life by hanging herself, unable to cope with the hardships.

Due to these simultaneous incidents, the girl was left with no option but to seek help from her neighbours to perform the last rites of her deceased mother. Seeing the struggle of the young girl, the villagers came forward to help her.

In the meantime, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao responded to this heart-wrenching incident and assured financial assistance to the young girl as soon as possible.

"I’ve spoken to our BRS leaders of Mudhole constituency as soon as I saw this video (of the girl begging). They will attend to the young girl immediately", KTR said in a post on X.

KT Rama Rao is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Siricilla constituency. He is also the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In a separate post on X, KT Rama Rao informed that the leaders around the village have given her a monetary assistance of ₹10,000 for the time being. He also promised that he will talk to the girl personally and help her.

“Our local leaders guided by Dr. Kiran Komrewar met with the child and handed over ₹10 K as immediate assistance. I will talk to the child personally and plan on how we can help her build a safe future," he wrote on X.

Responding to KT Rama Rao's post, Abhilasha Abhinav, the district collector of Nirmal district, assured on August 18, that the young girl's education will be taken care of, according to official procedure.

“Respected Sir,