Business News/ News / Telangana girl seeks financial help for mother's last rites, BRS leader KTR, district collector intervene

Telangana girl seeks financial help for mother's last rites, BRS leader KTR, district collector intervene

Written By Riya R Alex

  • A young girl in Nirmal district of Telangana sought financial help to perform the last rites of her mother, who died by suicide. Villagers helped her, and BRS leader KT Rama Rao assured further assistance.

A young girl from Telangana was seeking financial help to perform her mother's last rites, who ended her life due to monetary struggles. BRS leader KTR assures help to the young girl.

A young girl from Nirmal district in Telangana, who sought financial help on Sunday, August 18, for her mother's last rites, is getting help from unexpected quarters.

The girl sought monetary help from her neighbours in the village to perform the last rites of her mother, who died by suicide due to her financial troubles.

The girl belongs to Bale Taroda village in Tanur Mandal of Nirmal district in Telangana.

After the young girl's father passed away due to sickness, the family was battling financial hardships. Her mother also ended her own life by hanging herself, unable to cope with the hardships.

Due to these simultaneous incidents, the girl was left with no option but to seek help from her neighbours to perform the last rites of her deceased mother. Seeing the struggle of the young girl, the villagers came forward to help her.

In the meantime, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao responded to this heart-wrenching incident and assured financial assistance to the young girl as soon as possible.

"I’ve spoken to our BRS leaders of Mudhole constituency as soon as I saw this video (of the girl begging). They will attend to the young girl immediately", KTR said in a post on X.

KT Rama Rao is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Siricilla constituency. He is also the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In a separate post on X, KT Rama Rao informed that the leaders around the village have given her a monetary assistance of 10,000 for the time being. He also promised that he will talk to the girl personally and help her.

“Our local leaders guided by Dr. Kiran Komrewar met with the child and handed over 10 K as immediate assistance. I will talk to the child personally and plan on how we can help her build a safe future," he wrote on X.

Responding to KT Rama Rao's post, Abhilasha Abhinav, the district collector of Nirmal district, assured on August 18, that the young girl's education will be taken care of, according to official procedure.

“Respected Sir,

The district administration has already reached out to the child today afternoon.. Her education will be taken care as per procedure. We are all with her in this difficult time. Presently her Peddamma is staying with her. Thanks," she wrote on X.

