Telangana govt to demolish Osmania Hospital buildings, including historic Heritage Block1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Telangana govt. decides to demolish Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building due to safety concerns. Construction of new hospital to follow.
The Telangana government has made a final decision to demolish the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building. In a recent affidavit presented to the Telangana High Court on July 27, the state government stated its intention to raze the existing structure due to its unsuitability as a hospital.
