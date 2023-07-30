The Telangana government has made a final decision to demolish the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building. In a recent affidavit presented to the Telangana High Court on July 27, the state government stated its intention to raze the existing structure due to its unsuitability as a hospital.

As per a report by The Siasat Daily, the government revealed plans to demolish other satellite structures associated with OGH to make way for the construction of a new hospital building, spanning an area of 35.76 lakh square feet.

During a meeting attended by ministers Mahmood Ali and Talsani Srinivas, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with officials from various departments such as health, GHMC, MA&UD, and R&B, as well as representatives from Osmania General Hospital, the government cited safety concerns as the primary reason for their decision.

They emphasized that the existing building of Osmania General Hospital is considered unsafe, leading to the plan to demolish it and construct a new hospital building in its place.

“The old building is unfit for any kind of patient care, and the said building is to be removed along with the other satellite buildings for the development of an alternative hospital of 35.76 lakh square feet," stated the affidavit filed on behalf of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department of Telangana.

The current bed capacity of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) stands at 1100, which decreased after the old OGH building was vacated due to its deteriorated state. According to Dr. B. Nagendar, the superintendent of OGH, the hospital requires a total of 1812 beds to effectively handle the current patient load.

After the decision to demolish the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was made, several petitions and Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed, expressing both support and opposition to the plan.

Subsequently, the Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute approached the High Court, advocating for the renovation of the current structure and the construction of new buildings as specified in GO 313, issued on November 3, 2010, The Siasat Daily reported.

On Friday, the government finally put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the future of OGH by announcing its definitive decision to demolish the existing structure and proceed with the construction of a new building.