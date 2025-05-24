Telangana has become ‘ATM for Scamgress’: BRS MLA KT Rama Rao lashes out at CM Revanth Reddy, Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday hit out at the Telangana government, calling the state has become an “ATM for Scamgress” and alleging the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is involved in corrupt practices.

Advertisement

"Telangana has become an ATM for Scamgress and it's been now corroborated by agencies As the ED charge sheets Telangana "Bag Man" in National Herald case, he is trying his best to distract the people's attention from his corrupt practices. The million dollar question is whether the NDA Govt will act this time or pardon Revant Reddy as they've done in the case of Amrut Scam, RR Tax and Civil supplies scam," Rao stated in a post on X and added screenshots of newspaper reports related to National Herald case.

Rao questions Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on National Herald issue?... One of your Chief Ministers, along with you, has been named in the chargesheet as the accused... The Chief Minister of Telangana and also the Dy CM of Karnataka have been named as people who facilitated money transactions into the National Herald and Young India account..." Ro said today.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began its opening arguments before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court regarding the cognisance of its prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald.

Advertisement

Also Read | Telangana CM directs police officials to detain Pakistani nationals

During the submissions, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju argued that the case clearly establishes an offence of money laundering. He asserted that there were identifiable proceeds of crime and that ongoing criminal activity had facilitated the generation of these proceeds, thereby constituting the offence.

Following the arguments presented by ASG Raju and ED Special Counsel Zoheb Hosain, Special Judge Vishal Gogne scheduled the case for day-to-day hearings from July 2 to July 8 to continue deliberations on the cognisance of the ED’s complaint against the Gandhis and other accused individuals.

Also Read | Tragic collision of truck and bus in Telangana claims 4 lives, 17 injured

The court scheduled the matter for July after considering submissions from the defence counsel, who requested a July hearing due to the extensive volume of documents involved, totalling 5,000 pages.

Advertisement