Hyderabad city faces massive traffic jam due to heavy rain. Orange alert issued by IMD for Telangana with widespread rainfall expected in the next two days.

Hyderabad city witnessed massive traffic jam following heavy rainfall on 20 July. Orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Telangana, indicating the possibility of widespread rainfall over the next two days. Telangana government announces two-day holiday Telangana government has announced a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state following heavy rainfall warning and orange alert in the state. Hyderabad Traffic Police tweeted about a slowdown in vehicle movement from Anand Theatre, Begumpet Police lines, Rasoolpura, Prakash Nagar, Shoppers Stop, and Taj Vivanta towards HPS due to the breakdown of DCM (vehicle) near Begumpet flyover and the ongoing rains. Telangana is expected to experience widespread rainfall during the next two days. The IMD has issued orange warnings for the region, indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rain in most places, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at few locations. Specific areas like Siddipet, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu Karimnagar, Pedapalli, and adjoining regions may experience very heavy rainfall.

The forecast for today includes light to moderate rains in most places across Telangana, with heavy rains expected at one or two locations. Very heavy rains may occur in the north and northeast districts of Telangana.

Dr. K Nagaratnam, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, on Wednesday said that an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over Odisha and its adjoining areas, extending up to 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level This system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system in the same region within the next 24 hours. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation has been observed over Chhattisgarh and its adjoining areas up to 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level, reported ANI.

Dr. Nagaratnam mentioned that at times, intense spells of rain are anticipated in certain parts of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. Yellow alerts have been issued for Hyderabad, and timely warnings are being provided.