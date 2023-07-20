Dr. K Nagaratnam, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, on Wednesday said that an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over Odisha and its adjoining areas, extending up to 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level This system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure system in the same region within the next 24 hours. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation has been observed over Chhattisgarh and its adjoining areas up to 1.5 kilometers above mean sea level, reported ANI.

