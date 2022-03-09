Telangana: KTR launches India's 1st women-owned industrial park in Hyderabad

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad was established with an investment of ₹250 crore
During the inauguration ceremony of the industrial park, minister KT Rama Rao promised another 100 acres for the expansion of the FLO women industrial park
India's Hyderabad city has opened the country's first 100% women-owned 'FLO Industrial Park' paving the way for female entrepreneurs to run and operate their business from this park.
The 'FLO Industrial Park' began operations with 25 Green Projects in Hyderabad. It is promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government. The commencement of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units represent 16 diverse Green Category Industries at the Park.
The 50 acres FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad was established with an investment of ₹250 crore. It is the flagship project at a national level with participation open to Chapter Members, and the national members of FLO.
During the inauguration ceremony of the industrial park, minister KT Rama Rao promised another 100 acres for the expansion of the FLO women industrial park, subject to the park's focus on novel products. Offer an additional 10% subsidy for women entrepreneurs.
Jyotsana Angara, National Governing body member, FLO, said, "We launched the first FLO Industrial Park which is 100% women-owned & driven, spread in about 50 acres of land with 25 green projects. This manufacturing unit is a pretty innovative product base. He has requested to bring in a higher investment than what we have done here. In this park, we have brought in 250 crore of investment."
