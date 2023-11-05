comScore
Telangana minister's aide dies by suicide; financial, family issues suspected: Police
Telangana minister's aide dies by suicide; financial, family issues suspected: Police

 Livemint

Mohammad Fazal Ali, the escort in charge of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, died by suicide at 7 am, possibly due to financial and family issues.

A 60 year-old man who worked as an Escorts in-charge for Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has allegedly died by suicide. The victim was identified as Mohammad Fazal Ali died by suicide at 7 am in the morning. 

As per Hyderabad police, the reason for his suicide is suspected to be financial and family issues.

D Joel Davis, DCP, West Zone Hyderabad City Police said, "The victim who allegedly died by suicide is the escort incharge of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The victim is identified as Mohammad Fazal Ali, 60. The incident happened at 7 am in the morning. We suspect that the reason for this might be financial and family issues...The case is yet to be registered. A complaint is being filed," as quoted by news agency ANI.

(More details awaited)

Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST
