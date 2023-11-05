Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Telangana minister's aide dies by suicide; financial, family issues suspected: Police

Telangana minister's aide dies by suicide; financial, family issues suspected: Police

Livemint

  • Mohammad Fazal Ali, the escort in charge of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, died by suicide at 7 am, possibly due to financial and family issues.

Escorts in-charge of Telangana Education Minister allegedly dies by suicide

A 60 year-old man who worked as an Escorts in-charge for Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has allegedly died by suicide. The victim was identified as Mohammad Fazal Ali died by suicide at 7 am in the morning.

As per Hyderabad police, the reason for his suicide is suspected to be financial and family issues.

D Joel Davis, DCP, West Zone Hyderabad City Police said, "The victim who allegedly died by suicide is the escort incharge of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The victim is identified as Mohammad Fazal Ali, 60. The incident happened at 7 am in the morning. We suspect that the reason for this might be financial and family issues...The case is yet to be registered. A complaint is being filed," as quoted by news agency ANI.

(More details awaited)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.