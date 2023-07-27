comScore
At least 42 tourists have been stranded at the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after an increase in water flow on Wednesday, as reported by the police.

The District Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local police, have been deployed to the site to conduct rescue operations. The authorities have been in communication with the stranded tourists through mobile phones and have advised them to stay away from the water stream and conserve their mobile battery life. The Superintendent of Police for Mulugu, Gaush Alam, stated that all the tourists will be rescued by morning, and the rescue operation is currently underway.

The SP urged the stranded tourists not to attempt to cross the stream on their own as rescue teams will reach them soon. Instead, they have been advised to remain on higher ground and safeguard their mobile batteries. He urged the tourists to stay courageous and not to worry, as food items and other rescue equipment are being sent to them.

The rescue operation at Mutyala Dhara waterfall has been successfully concluded. A total of 80 stranded tourists have been rescued and accounted for. They have received necessary provisions like water and medical assistance. One boy had a minor scorpion bite, but he has already been treated. SP Mulugu confirmed that the health of 90% of the tourists is in good condition.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until Thursday. This weather pattern is due to a well-marked low-pressure area over west central and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal, situated off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The IMD predicts that this low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

As the depression moves slowly north-westwards along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, and the western end of the monsoon trough shifts further northwards over the next two days, the regions of Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe of Puducherry are expected to experience very heavy rainfall. Karnataka is also likely to witness heavy rainfall until Friday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 07:49 AM IST
