Telangana: Over 80 tourists stuck at Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu following increase in water flow1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:35 AM IST
Telangana: 42 tourists are stuck in Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after water flow increased. Rescue operation is underway.
At least 42 tourists have been stranded at the Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu district after an increase in water flow on Wednesday, as reported by the police.
Also read: Heavy rains likely over Telangana, Andhra till Thursday, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until Thursday. This weather pattern is due to a well-marked low-pressure area over west central and adjacent northwest Bay of Bengal, situated off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The IMD predicts that this low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.
As the depression moves slowly north-westwards along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, and the western end of the monsoon trough shifts further northwards over the next two days, the regions of Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe of Puducherry are expected to experience very heavy rainfall. Karnataka is also likely to witness heavy rainfall until Friday.
(With inputs from ANI)