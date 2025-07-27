Telangana: Over 60 students complain of vomiting and stomach ache after dinner in Nagarkurnool, hospitalised

In a tragic incident, more than 60 students from a state-run Girls Residential School in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache after having dinner, reported PTI.

The report added that following the complaints, all the students were hospitalised immediately and 50 were subsequently discharged, said the officials.

Providing more details, an official said, as quoted by PTI, that 64 students at the residential school at Uyyalawada fell ill after consuming dinner on Saturday night.

A health official added that the girls were hospitalised with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache.

According to the preliminary report, the curd was not fully fermented when the students consumed it, and the health officials suspect this may be the reason for the students' illness.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been initiated to find out the reason for this incident and samples of food items and drinking water were sent for testing, said officials, adding, necessary action will be initiated accordingly.

Similar incidents: In Karnataka's Mandya, 10 students of a residential school were hospitalised after they complained of stomach pain and other symptoms, police said on Friday.

The police said that the incident occurred in K M Doddi in Maddur taluk. The students were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting and stomach pain after consuming food served at the residential school on Friday morning.

"So far, we have not received any complaint in this regard. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, we will decide on taking further course of action," a senior officer said.

Also, in Maharashtra's Thane district, three sisters aged ten, eight and five died due to suspected food poisoning in Shahapur tehsil, PTI quoted the police as saying.

The girls' mother was detained for questioning, said an official of Khinavli police station. Police identified the deceased siblings as Kavya Bere (10), Diva Bere (8) and Gargi Bere (5), residents of Talepada in Asnoli village. "We are treating this as a case of suspected food poisoning, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem reports are received," the official said.

The police added that the three sisters started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning including severe stomach ache, vomiting and dizziness on 21 July and they were admitted to Shahapur Sub-District Hospital, and later shifted to hospitals in Mumbai and Nashik. Kavya and Gargi succumbed on July 24, and Diva died on Friday morning.