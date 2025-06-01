Telcos slam Trai’s satellite spectrum pricing as unfair, call for comprehensive review
01 Jun 2025
India's private telecom operators have alleged that the pricing for satellite spectrum recommended by the telecom regulator is non-transparent, unjustified, and does not lead to a level-playing field.
India's private telecom operators have alleged that the pricing for satellite spectrum recommended by the telecom regulator is non-transparent, unjustified, and does not lead to a level-playing field. The concerns were conveyed in a letter to the Centre from the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
