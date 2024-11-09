News
Govt not keen on doing away with LF and USO levies
Gulveen Aulakh 4 min read 09 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- While the telcos' demand was under consideration, waiving the levies completely would impact the government's revenue from the sector
Indian telecom service providers' hopes to get relief from paying levies on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) might get dashed on the Union finance ministry's revenue concerns, according to two senior officials close to the discussions.
