Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd have locked horns with Adani Group for not allowing them to set up telecom networks at the country’s newest airport in Navi Mumbai.
Telecom operators, Adani spar over network rollout at Navi Mumbai airport
SummaryThe COAI has sought the DOT's intervention to deploy telecom network infrastructure at Adani-owned Navi Mumbai airport, claiming NMIAL is seeking exorbitant charges to use network installed by it
