Telecom operators, Adani spar over network rollout at Navi Mumbai airport

In a letter to telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal on Tuesday, the operators alleged that Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), part of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, has denied them permission to roll out their own network infrastructure at the airport to provide seamless 4G and 5G connectivity within the airport premises. Instead, NMIAL is demanding exorbitant charges from the companies for using a network already deployed by it, they said. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.