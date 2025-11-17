Govt tells SC spectrum of bankrupt operators can't be sold. But its own ministries were divided
Jatin Grover 5 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:26 pm IST
Summary
The Supreme Court is deliberating on whether telecom spectrum, viewed as a citizen-owned resource, can be traded in insolvency cases. But two ministries took opposing views in the bankruptcy cases of Aircel and Reliance Communications.
The government argued in the Supreme Court that telecom spectrum belongs to the citizens and cannot be traded in insolvency cases. But there were differences between the two ministries involved on whether the critical national resource can be traded in such instances.
topics
