Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov has been banned by France from leaving the country as the French authorities charged him in an investigation linked to “organised crime" on his messaging app. Pavel Durov was arrested on Saturday, August 24, at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of the investigation into “organised crime" and released earlier Wednesday, August 28, after four days of questioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wedneday, preliminary charges in connection with the probe were filed and Pavel Durov was ordered by investigative judges to pay 5 million euros ( ₹46,71,01,043) bail before being let off. The Telegram CEO was also ordered to report to a police station twice a week.

What do preliminary charges mean? According to news agency AP, preliminary charges under French law mean magistrates have strong reason to believe a crime was committed. However, before sentencing the accused, they allow more time for further investigation.

What are the charges against Pavel Durov? The authorities believe that Telegram app was being used for child sexual abuse and drug trafficking. It is also alleged that Telegram had refused to share information or documents with investigators when required by law.

The first preliminary charge against him was for “complicity in managing an online platform to allow illicit transactions by an organised group".

According to CNN, Pavel Durov is under investigation for several suspected offences tied to criminal activity on the messaging app, including aiding illegal gang transactions, laundering in an organized crime group, and withholding information from authorities, according to a statement from the French prosecutor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of Telegram, is currently based in Dubai. He became a naturalised French citizen in August 2021.

Pavel Durov, who is also the founder of the VKontakte social network, left Russia in 2014 after he refused to share VKontakte users' data with Russian security services. Later, Russia unsuccessfully attempted to block Telegram over its refusal to provide users' online communications to security services.