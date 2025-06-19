Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to leave $13.9 billion fortune to over 100 children

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, has revealed that he intends to bequeath his entire fortune, valued at approximately $13.9 billion to more than 100 children he has fathered, including those born through sperm donation.

In a candid interview with French magazine Le Point, the 40-year-old tech magnate disclosed that he is the legal parent of six children from three different women. However, over the past 15 years, Durov has also been a sperm donor, and he estimates that over 100 children have been conceived as a result.

"I make no distinction between my children, whether they were conceived naturally or through donation, they are all mine and will be treated equally," Durov told the magazine.

Despite the vast fortune at stake, the Russian-born entrepreneur said his heirs would not gain access to the wealth immediately. "I recently drafted my will. I’ve decided that my children will not be allowed to inherit anything until thirty years from today," he explained.

Durov is known for his unorthodox lifestyle and outspoken persona. He regularly shares updates with his 11.1 million Telegram followers, often showcasing his rigorous fitness regime, which reportedly includes 300 push-ups and 300 squats daily and his strict avoidance of alcohol, coffee, and tea. In a recent Easter post, he appeared bare-chested, sparking headlines and social media chatter.

Under his leadership, Telegram has grown into one of the world’s most-used messaging platforms, now boasting over one billion active users. However, the app and its founder have not been without controversy. French authorities last year charged Durov, alleging complicity in crimes committed via the Telegram platform. Durov has firmly denied the accusations.

Born in Russia and now operating from the Middle East, Durov has long positioned himself as a champion of digital privacy and individual freedom. His latest revelations add another eccentric chapter to a life already marked by radical independence and disruption.